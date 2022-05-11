Previous
Next
In The Garden by narayani
Photo 1957

In The Garden

I forgot to take a photo again today so here is one from a couple of weeks ago. Had one of those great domestic days where everything flowed and then a lovely dinner with Veronica.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
536% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise