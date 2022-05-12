Previous
Next
Sean’s Bear by narayani
Photo 1958

Sean’s Bear

This was the one toy I kept from Sean’s baby years and I think Ren appreciates that I did.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
536% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a fun toy too, he really seems to like it.
May 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise