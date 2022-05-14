Previous
…of a pitfiring workshop that I’m running through Mundaring Arts Centre. It was a great day with a lovely bunch of women.
narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
What a great shot, love the shapes and untencils.
May 14th, 2022  
