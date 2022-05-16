Previous
Blocks by narayani
Photo 1962

Blocks

A friend of mine made these for Sean when he was a kid. We finally cleared enough space in the storeroom that we could reach them! Gave them a clean ready for Ren ❤️
16th May 2022 16th May 22

narayani

Diana ace
Fabulous blocks to play with. Looking forward to see the buildings 😉
May 16th, 2022  
