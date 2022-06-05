Sign up
Photo 1982
Part 3
The results. Not as spectacular as I had hoped but everyone got at least one piece that they were really happy with and they all seemed to have enjoyed the process. (Photo not taken by me - I’m at the back holding my trusty tongs)
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
1
0
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
1982
photos
25
followers
17
following
543% complete
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
JackieR
ace
Look fabulous to my eyes!!!
June 5th, 2022
