Finish It! by narayani
Photo 1990

Finish It!

This has been sitting on my dining table for weeks now. It was another cold, wet day so I made it my goal to get it finished. I probably should have been cleaning but…
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
