Bootilicious by narayani
Photo 1999

Bootilicious

There was a more booty dominant perspective too but I think this was a bit better as far as my drawing went.
(Not quite the angle I drew this from - I moved the pear for the photo)
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
547% complete

