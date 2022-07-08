Previous
narayani
Today was a delicious Japanese lunch and an evening with Ren ❤️
narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
