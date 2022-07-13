Previous
Picasso by narayani
Photo 2020

Picasso

This week in our little drawing group, we decided to attempt copying a Picasso painting (top left) Interestingly, one of us worked with the original image upside and managed to flip it in all sorts of ways - without realising!
13th July 2022

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....


