Photo 2020
Picasso
This week in our little drawing group, we decided to attempt copying a Picasso painting (top left) Interestingly, one of us worked with the original image upside and managed to flip it in all sorts of ways - without realising!
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2020
photos
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Leave a Comment
