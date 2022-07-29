Previous
Double Bibbed by narayani
Photo 2035

Double Bibbed

And these ones with the built in tray…so handy 😂
29th July 2022

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
557% complete

Diana ace
Oh this does bring back memories of over 40 years ago, mine had it too.
July 29th, 2022  
