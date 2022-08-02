Sign up
Photo 2040
Windy
Gale force in fact. It’s been wild the last couple of days and it’s set to continue for a while longer.
Sean and Ren popped in and I introduced Ren to the magic of bubbles, which he loved, but unfortunately I couldn’t manage a decent photo.
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
