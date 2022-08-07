Sign up
Photo 2045
Rockingham
Indy and I met in Rockingham for lunch…it’s a convenient half way point between us.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2045
photos
25
followers
18
following
560% complete
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Privacy
Public
Tags
sheoaks
Diana
ace
What a great looking up shot, the leaves of the trees look so fine and dainty.
August 7th, 2022
