Rockingham by narayani
Rockingham

Indy and I met in Rockingham for lunch…it’s a convenient half way point between us.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
What a great looking up shot, the leaves of the trees look so fine and dainty.
August 7th, 2022  
