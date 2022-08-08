Previous
Next
Park and Bench by narayani
Photo 2046

Park and Bench

8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
560% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely composition and capture, I like how you framed the bench.
August 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise