Flame Tree by narayani
Photo 2062

Flame Tree

And there’s a Rainbow Lorikeet up there somewhere. Energy levels were low today - no walk for the dogs, so I was glad I took this shot yesterday.
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
564% complete

