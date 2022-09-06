Previous
Under the Surface by narayani
Photo 2075

Under the Surface

Today was the deadline to submit photos, CV, artist statement and artist bio for an upcoming exhibition…I made it!
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
