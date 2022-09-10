Previous
Thursday by narayani
Photo 2079

Thursday

Here’s another one from our day at the zoo. The gardens are quite beautiful and this stand of bamboo was noteworthy.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

narayani

Diana ace
This looks amazing, great find and shot!
September 10th, 2022  
