Photo 2079
Thursday
Here’s another one from our day at the zoo. The gardens are quite beautiful and this stand of bamboo was noteworthy.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
1
0
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2079
photos
26
followers
18
following
569% complete
Tags
graffiti
,
bamboo
Diana
ace
This looks amazing, great find and shot!
September 10th, 2022
