Previous
Next
The Nook by narayani
Photo 2080

The Nook

We had this little communal seating area made and tonight we christened it with bubbles and a fire. It was also Trudy’s 70th.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
569% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise