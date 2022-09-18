Previous
Ducklings Take 2 by narayani
Photo 2087

Ducklings Take 2

My old iPhone certainly has its limitations but today there are definitely ducklings. I’m hoping it’s not the same family as Thursday coz now there are only 4
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
