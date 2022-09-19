Previous
Fingers Crossed by narayani
Photo 2088

Fingers Crossed

I took my work up to Perth for the Ceramic Artists Association of WA selective exhibition - here’s hoping it gets selected 🤞🏼(and sells!)
narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
