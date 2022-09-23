Previous
Next
Last Night by narayani
Photo 2092

Last Night

My work (in the foreground) at last night’s opening. The large shell like piece in the background won one of the 3 prizes.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
573% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Congratulations Narayani, these are beautiful pieces!
September 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise