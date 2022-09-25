Previous
Next
Couldn’t Choose by narayani
Photo 2094

Couldn’t Choose

So you got both…we came across a stunning verge garden as we walked through South Fremantle on our way to see a stunning exhibition. Then a game of Petanque in the stunning Spring weather. So an all round stunning kinda day.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
573% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How beautiful they are, such wonderful shots!
September 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise