Wednesday by narayani
Another one from our printing day. I liked how the tablecloth looked with the work.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
Such an interesting effect, looks rather nice!
September 30th, 2022  
