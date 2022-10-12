Previous
Morning View by narayani
Photo 2111

Morning View

With kangaroos, swallows feeding young, blue wrens and Carnaby cockatoos to mention just a few.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Photo Details

Gosia ace
So beautiful
October 12th, 2022  
Desi
Oh wow. What a fabulous start to your day. Stunning view and it sounds absolutely idyllic
October 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
And a stunning cloudscape, what a fabulous shot and scene.
October 12th, 2022  
