Photo 2115
Heading Home
Had such a lovely evening with some of the other artists last night. Took my kind host out for breakfast and then drove home through the forest.
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful forest scene and curve in the road.
October 16th, 2022
