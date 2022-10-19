Previous
In the Garden by narayani
Photo 2118

In the Garden

These sweet little things popped up from a mixed seed pack…have no idea what they are. Had an exhausting day helping select work and move plinths for the pottery club show.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
