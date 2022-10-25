Sign up
Photo 2124
Today’s Drawing Session
Not as easy as I thought it was going to be…but a lot of mindless fun 😄
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
2
1
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2124
photos
27
followers
18
following
581% complete
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
Diana
ace
Oh I love this, wonderful lines and shapes!
October 25th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Looks very relaxing and probably good eye hand perspective training?!
October 25th, 2022
