Afternoon Get The Baby to Sleep Selfie by narayani
Photo 2126

Afternoon Get The Baby to Sleep Selfie

It worked 😅
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
582% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great idea and lovely shadows.
October 27th, 2022  
