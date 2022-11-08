Previous
Lunar Eclipse by narayani
Lunar Eclipse

So here’s a pretty lousy photo of the eclipse…we had to wait for ages for the moon to rise above the thick band of cloud…but it was a li Ely evening with Sean, Liv and Ren
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

narayani

