Brrmm brrmm by narayani
Photo 2140

Brrmm brrmm

Mastered the art of reversing today 😂
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
586% complete

John Falconer ace
It’s a bit tricky!
Nice shot.
November 10th, 2022  
narayani
@johnfalconer I struggle with it!
November 10th, 2022  
