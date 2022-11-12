Previous
Dachy Day Out by narayani
Photo 2142

Dachy Day Out

There were literally a hundred or more dachshunds at Manning Park today…so funny to see. Unfortunately I didn’t think to take a photo until the end of the parade.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
