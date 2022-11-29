Previous
Don’t Forget to Look Up by narayani
Don’t Forget to Look Up

One of those days when everything flowed…and the clouds were awesome.
29th November 2022

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
591% complete

Diana ace
those are the most amazing clouds, I thought it was fleece at first.
November 29th, 2022  
