Photo 2159
Don’t Forget to Look Up
One of those days when everything flowed…and the clouds were awesome.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Tags
clouds
Diana
ace
those are the most amazing clouds, I thought it was fleece at first.
November 29th, 2022
