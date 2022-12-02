Sign up
Photo 2162
Ferrero
Did something (see photo) that I haven’t done for a while. Also went to ikea and managed to not buy more than was on my list and not eat the meatballs.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
1
0
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2162
photos
27
followers
18
following
592% complete
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Tags
icecream
Diana
ace
It looks so good you should do it more often! How could you resist ;-)
December 2nd, 2022
