Ferrero by narayani
Photo 2162

Ferrero

Did something (see photo) that I haven’t done for a while. Also went to ikea and managed to not buy more than was on my list and not eat the meatballs.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
592% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks so good you should do it more often! How could you resist ;-)
December 2nd, 2022  
