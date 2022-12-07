Previous
Oh Christmas Tree by narayani
Oh Christmas Tree

I thought I’d get us a toddler proof tree this year. Ren needs to do a bit more decorating before the big day 🎄🎅🏽😄
narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
