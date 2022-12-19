Previous
Beads by narayani
Photo 2179

Beads

Introduced Ren to the joys of beadwork 😂
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

narayani

@narayani
Diana ace
Lovely shot of the beautiful shapes and colours. He is sure to love playing with them.
December 20th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Great colours. Well done.
December 20th, 2022  
