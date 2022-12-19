Sign up
Photo 2179
Beads
Introduced Ren to the joys of beadwork 😂
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of the beautiful shapes and colours. He is sure to love playing with them.
December 20th, 2022
John Falconer
ace
Great colours. Well done.
December 20th, 2022
