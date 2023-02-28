Previous
Tuesday by narayani
Photo 2250

Tuesday

An emergency trip to the vet with Max (an anal abscess - as gross as it sounds)
And a trip to “Toddler Fest” at Scitech with Ren.
Quite a day!
narayani

