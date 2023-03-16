Previous
Paper Cut by narayani
Photo 2266

Paper Cut

I worked some more on yesterday’s piece. I think I need something in that bottom left hand corner…
It’s rather addictive!
narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
Fabulous shapes and patterns.
March 16th, 2023  
