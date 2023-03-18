Sign up
Photo 2268
Chips
I bought an air fryer the other day…I’ve become “one of those people” as my son so sweetly said. Chips weren’t as crunchy as I hoped but they were still tasty.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
chips
Diana
ace
Congrats, I could not do without it anymore! I only use frozen french fries and they are the best and crispiest ever 😋
March 18th, 2023
