Previous
Next
Chips by narayani
Photo 2268

Chips

I bought an air fryer the other day…I’ve become “one of those people” as my son so sweetly said. Chips weren’t as crunchy as I hoped but they were still tasty.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
621% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Congrats, I could not do without it anymore! I only use frozen french fries and they are the best and crispiest ever 😋
March 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise