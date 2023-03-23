Previous
Too Big by narayani
Photo 2273

Too Big

The only photos I took today were of shoes. Sean was very keen on me getting these for Ren but I got the wrong size. Once I’d cropped it down it fitted quite nicely into “green” day.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
622% complete

