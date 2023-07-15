Previous
Loni by narayani
Loni

It looks like Loni may have a new owner. Mott is finding it all too hard, I was tempted but can’t do 3 dogs, so introduced her to Naveena and it was love at first sight 🩷🐶
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
