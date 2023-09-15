Sign up
Previous
Photo 2449
Opening Night
Good turn out for the opening
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2905
photos
25
followers
18
following
670% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th September 2023 7:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
art-exhibition
,
opening-night
Diana
ace
Great shot too, hope all goes well!
September 15th, 2023
