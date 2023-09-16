Sign up
Previous
Photo 2450
Highly Commended
The food table was an artwork in its own right and we joked it should receive the “Highly Commended” award
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
1
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2906
photos
25
followers
18
following
671% complete
View this month »
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
2448
2449
2450
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th September 2023 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
grazing-table
Diana
ace
Oh wow, that sure looks marvellous and delicious. Would have loved to see an after photo too ;-)
September 16th, 2023
