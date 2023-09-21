Sign up
Photo 2455
Manning Park…Again
The lake was particularly lovely today. But no “bubby ducks” which was rather disappointing for Ren.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
1
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2911
photos
25
followers
18
following
672% complete
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
2455
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
21st September 2023 9:43am
Tags
paper-barks
Diana
ace
Such beautiful trees and reflections.
September 21st, 2023
