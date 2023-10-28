Previous
Upgrade by narayani
Photo 2492

Upgrade

Returned my scooter and got a better (cheaper!) one. Also bought a very cool pair of overalls 🌼
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
682% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous patterns and colours! What was wrong with the first one?
October 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise