The Celebrations Continue by narayani
The Celebrations Continue

Chocs and flowers, wine and dinner out
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Merrelyn ace
Belated happy birthday. Enjoy your dinner and chocolates.. They look like Aldi, cherry liqueur chocolates, a big favourite in our house. 😋🍒
November 23rd, 2023  
