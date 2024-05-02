Previous
Harsh Critics by narayani
Photo 2679

Harsh Critics

I went to a painting group today which turned out to be a lot of fun. Mimi and Sally thought my work showed some (slight) potential but had a long way to go.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

narayani

