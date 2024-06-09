Previous
Water (way) by narayani
Water (way)

It was SO windy at the beach this afternoon I was almost blown over!
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
Lovely capture of the beautiful splashes and rocks. I hate being on the beach on a windy day, our sand id so fine that it stings ones legs!
