Growth by narayani
Photo 2722

Growth

I don’t think my mango should be doing this at this time of the year…but it is.
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

narayani

@narayani
Diana ace
That does look pretty unusual. How wonderful to have your own mango tree.
June 15th, 2024  
