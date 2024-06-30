Previous
Wildlife by narayani
Photo 2738

Wildlife

Not exotic or ferocious but all I could capture. Had some lovely close encounters with birds today but don’t manage to capture any.
It was a fun month following the word prompts.
narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
JackieR ace
This is beautiful
June 30th, 2024  
