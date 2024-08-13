Previous
Yellow by narayani
Photo 2782

Yellow

Yes it’s an annoying weed that’s impossible to get rid of, but it looks pretty.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
Lol, our fields look the same and I love them.
August 13th, 2024  
