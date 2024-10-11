Previous
We Went Whale Watching! by narayani
We Went Whale Watching!

And saw quite a few of the 45,000 (!!) that swim past our shores every year. Three females with their calves, eight males competing for a single female and several others in the distance. A wonderful day!
